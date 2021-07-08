Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $36,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

