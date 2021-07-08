Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 154,502 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,502 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

