Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 32,961 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 32,961 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,954 shares of company stock valued at $85,033,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $248.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.94. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.