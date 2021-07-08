Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $34.19 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,558,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,185,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,875,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $4,386,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

