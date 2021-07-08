BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. BSQUARE shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 30,502,053 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.73.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.

In other BSQUARE news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the first quarter worth about $139,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

