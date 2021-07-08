Burger Swap Achieves Market Cap of $47.56 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $47.56 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00011552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,925,227 coins and its circulating supply is 12,550,227 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

