Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 38.6% Lower This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $151.48 million and $64,686.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00619679 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.