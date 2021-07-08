ByteNext Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $1.23 million and $418,610.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00118643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00162938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.34 or 0.99686550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00938676 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

