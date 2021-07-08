BZEdge Market Cap Hits $760,959.62 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. BZEdge has a market cap of $760,959.62 and $48.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00169872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,603.53 or 0.99949954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.00965593 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

