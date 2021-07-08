Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Sold by 5AM Venture Management LLC

5AM Venture Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,000 shares during the period. Cabaletta Bio makes up about 6.0% of 5AM Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 5AM Venture Management LLC owned 11.97% of Cabaletta Bio worth $33,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 1,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,407. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $199.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

