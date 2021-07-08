Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $103,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.43. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.