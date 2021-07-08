Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.72% of Cactus worth $39,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cactus by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

