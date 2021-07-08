Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cactus worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after buying an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,614,000 after buying an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

