Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 206,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $95.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

