Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,880 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.