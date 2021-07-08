Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.20. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 5,995 shares changing hands.

CFW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.56. The firm has a market cap of C$150.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$241.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

