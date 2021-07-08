Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Tops $17.20 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $49,197.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,137.48 or 0.06499378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00151570 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

