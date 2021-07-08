Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 0.2%

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.85 ($1.30). Approximately 13,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 196,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

About Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

