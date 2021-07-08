Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.00. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 131,945 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $549.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

