Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,099 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

