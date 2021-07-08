Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,993 shares during the period. Canaan makes up approximately 2.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Canaan worth $42,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth about $35,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,466,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,491,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Canaan stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 219,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,362,910. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

