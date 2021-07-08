Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.38. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 96,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$597.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$83.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.87%.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

