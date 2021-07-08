Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,315 shares.The stock last traded at $106.13 and had previously closed at $106.03.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.43.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

