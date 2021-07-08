Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.78. The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,564,352. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,699 shares of company stock worth $9,102,446.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

