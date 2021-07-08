Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$45.30. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$44.31, with a volume of 4,920,503 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,699 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,446.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

