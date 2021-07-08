Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,779 shares.The stock last traded at $73.94 and had previously closed at $77.47.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $581,447,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 776,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,694,000 after purchasing an additional 405,131 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

