Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$194.24. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$193.05, with a volume of 87,950 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.89. The firm has a market cap of C$11.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at C$483,927.34. Also, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

