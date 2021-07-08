Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 101,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.95 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Candente Copper Company Profile (TSE:DNT)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

