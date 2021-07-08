Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s previous close.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.33.

Canfor stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 307,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 3.46. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

