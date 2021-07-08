Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Down 6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 7,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $704.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cango by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cango in the first quarter worth $46,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

