Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 1,057.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,087 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Cannae worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Cannae by 31.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after buying an additional 354,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

