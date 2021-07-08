Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.79

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 18099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Cannae alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.