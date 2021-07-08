Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.