Capital International Investors Acquires 218,853 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.20% of EnPro Industries worth $38,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $24,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.