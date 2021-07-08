Capital International Investors Acquires 2,439,024 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 368.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439,024 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.91% of MGIC Investment worth $42,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after acquiring an additional 299,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

MTG stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

