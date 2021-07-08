Capital International Investors Acquires 64,024 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of TopBuild worth $44,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $189.50 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

