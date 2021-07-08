Capital International Investors Boosts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.97% of EVERTEC worth $52,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $43.48 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. Equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

