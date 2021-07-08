Capital International Investors Buys 383,730 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.17% of Revance Therapeutics worth $43,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RVNC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RVNC opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.