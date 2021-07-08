Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 220,004 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 220,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,039,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

