Capital International Investors Buys Shares of 933,000 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 933,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,951,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.50% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

