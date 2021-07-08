Capital International Investors Has $22.85 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.20% of Grifols worth $22,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $65,137,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Grifols during the first quarter valued at $24,203,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 28.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grifols by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after buying an additional 770,197 shares during the period. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is 60.16%.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

