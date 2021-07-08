Capital International Investors Has $34.47 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Investors raised its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.06% of MakeMyTrip worth $34,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $28.76 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

