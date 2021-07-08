Capital International Investors Has $41.83 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,707,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,629 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.91% of Leslie’s worth $41,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

