Capital International Investors Has $48.23 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,185 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.85% of Upwork worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPWK opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.85. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research upped their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

