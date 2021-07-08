Capital International Investors Has $51.18 Million Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.54% of Fabrinet worth $51,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,425,000 after buying an additional 182,219 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 986,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,920 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Fabrinet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 709,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,150,000 after acquiring an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

NYSE:FN opened at $91.51 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.76.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

