Capital International Investors Invests $22.96 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,000. Capital International Investors owned about 0.82% of Magnolia Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.