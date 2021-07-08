Capital International Investors Invests $24 Million in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.22% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,062,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,606,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

