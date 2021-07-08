Capital International Investors Purchases 8,153 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 250,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Markston International LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,925,000 after purchasing an additional 474,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $208.00 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $562.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

