Capital International Investors Purchases New Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,608,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.32% of Novavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $121,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Novavax by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Novavax by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.80. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total value of $1,675,468.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

