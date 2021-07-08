Capital International Investors Purchases Shares of 1,025,019 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,025,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,436,000. Capital International Investors owned 0.67% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

MGP stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

